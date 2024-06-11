Watch: Homes devastated by fire which saw neighbours evacuated

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said one property was "100 per cent involved" in the blaze, which broke out in Eddy Road at around 9.30pm on Sunday.

The fire had spread from a nearby caravan and severely damaged two homes, as well as causing smoke damage to two others.

Pictures show the devastation left behind after a fire in Eddy Road, Kidderminster

Neighbours were evacuated from their homes, while the residents whose properties were involved in the blaze sought "alternative accommodation" with the help of Wyre Forest District Council.

West Mercia Police earlier said no-one had been injured in the fire.

A car parked outside one of the homes has been devastated in the fire

Now, Eddy Road is the scene of devastation, with one home left in a state of ruin.

It is one of two properties which has suffered serious damage to its roof as a result of the blaze.

A car, which can be seen parked outside one of the houses among a pile of ash and rubble, has been ravaged by the fire.

The roofs to two homes have been damaged

The wall to one of the homes has also been severely damaged, with its foundations exposed.

Police remained at the scene of the blaze on Monday afternoon along with fire crews, who were still dampening down the flames.

Police remained at the scene on Monday afternoon

It has not yet been confirmed what caused the fire.