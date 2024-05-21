Man banned from parts of Kidderminster after behaving 'aggressively' to public

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Lee Taylor, 34 of no fixed abode, was issued a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on May 16.

The order bans him from being on Market Street, Kidderminster where Kidderminster college is situated, or be in the grounds of the college.

He has been further banned from entering parts of Tenbury Wells and Worcester including Vine House, Farrier Street, where the job centre is situated, and Merkur Slots, The Cross.

Other areas of Worcester where Taylor has been ordered not to go include Warmstry Court, Quay Street, the Crown Pub, Broad Street, and entering or being in any property in Severn Street.

The order prohibits him from refusing to leave a premises or area when asked by someone who has authority to do so.

It further bans him from approaching or instigating communication with any child/person under the age of 18, except for when it is a family member, or is inadvertent in everyday life, or when the parent/guardian of young person is present.

PC Paul Lawman, at West Mercia Police, said: “We hope these restrictions will reassure businesses and the community that we take such offences very seriously and will take appropriate action where necessary.

“Anyone who sees Taylor entering the premises listed or committing an offence should report it to us via 101 or online.”