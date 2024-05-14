Burglar who targeted Cartridge World and tattoo studio gets 12-month jail sentence

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Luke Badham targeted businesses in the town over a number of weeks. The 24-year-old, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 12 months in prison at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.

Badham pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary from Filtration Service Engineering, Cartridge World, Phil’s Racing Services and Carlton House Tattoo in the town in recent weeks.

He was given three six-month jail sentences to run concurrently, and a further sentence of six months to run consecutively - making a total custodial term of 12 months.

There was no order for costs, but he was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187.

Detective Sergeant David Garner, of Kidderminster CID, said: “This is a great result from the court to get Badham off the streets and behind bars, and so quickly, as he was only arrested yesterday following a burglary the same day.

“We hope this sends a message to would-be thieves and burglars we will act swiftly to apprehend you and bring you to justice.

“Acquisitive crimes such as the ones committed by Badham are often be seen as a victimless crime; however, we know from working with businesses that it not only impacts staff, but also the public. It can also be linked to serious and organised crime.”

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "The local community can help us by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity, the easiest way to do this is on our website.

"You can report online under the Report A Crime section of our website.

"If you have information about drugs and drugs supply and don’t want to speak to police, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org/."