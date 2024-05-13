Two headteacher plead with Government to speed up 'new build' which will not be finished until 2032

Despite a successful bid to the Department of Education the multi-million pound state-of-the-art education facility and sports hall will not be completed until 2032.

Baxter College's promised new buildings will replace the former St John's Middle School, create much needed new facilities for disabled pupils and free up land at the over-subscribed Wyre Forest School.

When the announcement was made in December 2022, executive principal Matthew Carpenter said it was like “winning the World Cup” and Wyre Forest School headteacher Rebecca Garratt was also overjoyed.

However, elation has turned to despair with news that the new build is in the programme’s third phase, with the planning stage not due to start until at least April 2025 and will take five to seven years to complete.

Mr Carpenter said: “I have no idea why it should take so long, but that is what we have been told. In the meantime, we have to struggle on with decrepit buildings, which are not fit for purpose and the adjacent special school has to manage with insufficient room for its students.”

He and Wyre Forest School headteacher Rebecca Garratt, have enlisted the help of Wyre Forest MP Mark Garnier who implored schools’ minister Damian Hinds to look at moving the project forward during a question in the House of Commons.

Mr Carpenter said they were “very grateful” for the MP’s intervention and hope to meet the minister soon.

Mrs Garratt added: “We have limited outdoor space for our current school population of 360 - which is still growing due to demand.

“A new build for Baxter would give us this much-needed outdoor space, but also when money allows, space to build in order for us to create more spaces for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.”

Baxter College inherited the middle school building in 2007 when the district moved from a three to two-tier education system, but it was in poor condition and contains asbestos making repairs very expense.

Mr Carpenter said: “It never really fitted into the design of our site and has certainly reached the end of its life span. The new build would be within the footprint of our main building.”

“Our sports hall is old and in desperate need of upgrading. Its replacement will double as an exam centre and benefit from an efficient heating system.”