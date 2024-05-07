Kidderminster school's fundraising challenge boosted by Rotary donation

Bewdley Rotary Club’s contribution to Baxter College’s appeal pushes the total raised to £8,150.

The school began providing the DofE experience to all Year 9 students during Covid, when restrictions meant the expedition element of the Bronze Award was completed in two separate days, with no overnight camp.

From this summer, the camping is re-introduced and, although the school has some equipment, it does not have enough for such large numbers.

Rotary past president Terry Garbett said: “As a community service organisation we are very pleased to be able to support this appeal as part of our commitment to youth work.”

Science teacher and DofE manager Andrew Macpherson is hoping to run two expeditions for the current Year 9 in groups of 75.

The camping equipment could benefit up to 180 students annually, depending on the size of the year group.

Mr Macpherson said: “We are very grateful to the Bewdley Rotarians for their generous donation, which is a significant boost to our appeal. We are optimistic we will achieve our target soon, with

£3,850 left to raise.”

Other donations to the appeal, launched last October, include £5,000 from the Sebright Foundation, £900 from Kidderminster and District Lions Club, £1,000 from a grateful parent and £200 from a

local resident, both of who wish to remain anonymous. The fraternal organisation, The Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes, also donated £50.

Mr Macpherson said: “We’ve always offered the DofE programme to students and we have seen the benefits since 2021 of providing free places so the whole of Year 9 can take the Bronze Award,

enabling them to build skills, confidence, self-esteem and resilience.

“Without the ability to take them camping, they can’t complete the expedition and can’t gain this highly respected award, so we are determined to reach our target.”

A basic kit pack consisting of a rucksack, sleeping bag and waterproofs for each student, plus tents and stoves, costs around £200.

Any businesses, organisations or individuals who can help, are asked to contact Mr Macpherson at Baxter College on 01562 741524.