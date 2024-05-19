Man caught by police dog after officer is dragged and injured by car he was trying to stop

The driver drove off and dragged the officer "a short distance" after the latter had approached him. West Midlands Police officers had spotted the man sitting inside the car on a car park near Castlecroft Road shortly after 12.30am on Thursday.

A statement by West Midlands Police said: "After talking to the driver, an officer attempted to take the keys out of the ignition but the car drove off, dragging the officer a short distance.

"He was left with an injury to his arm and was taken to hospital.

"Traffic officers sighted the vehicle later that day which failed to stop, leading to a pursuit.

"The car came to a stop on Bradmore Road, Wolverhampton, with a man fleeing the scene. Police dog Snow arrested the 23-year-old, while officers recovered a large machete and combat knife from the vehicle."

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, dangerous driving, possession of weapons and drugs offences. He remains in custody while police enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via live chat on their website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 20/499225/24. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.