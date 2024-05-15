Teenage boy taken to hospital with serious injuries after Kidderminster stabbing

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were called to Weavers Wharf at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

An air ambulance was called and landed in the bus station, along with a paramedic officer and ambulance.

The boy was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Weavers Wharf in Kidderminster at around 5.30pm.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a teenage boy.

"He was treated by ambulance staff for serious injuries before being taken via land ambulance to hospital for further treatment."

West Mercia Police has been contacted for comment.