Police say a car hit parked cars in Amblecote High Street in the early hours of Sunday, shortly after midnight, and a man, believed to have been a passenger in the car that crashed, suffered serious injuries.

West Midlands Police officers searched for another person who was believed to have been in the vehicle, then hours later a 30-year-old man presented himself at hospital with serious injuries of his own.

The road remained shut well into Sunday

The 30-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, but he remains in hospital for treatment.

A stretch of the road between Stourbridge town centre and a crossroads with the A4102 remained closed well into Sunday, but reopened in the early afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat quoting log number 133 of May 19.