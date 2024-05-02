Trains near Kidderminster halted due to 'emergency services' incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Rail announced that services between Kidderminster and Hartlebury are being replaced by rail replacement buses while emergency services attend an incident near the rail line.

The incident was first reported at around 4.14pm on Thursday and has resulted in a replacement bus service being implemented by West Midlands Railway.

The train operator said on X: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway between Kidderminster - Hartlebury, rail replacement has been ordered between Kidderminster - Worcester currently awaiting an ETA."

The next train service is currently expected to be at around 6.33pm.

Emergency services have been approached for more information.