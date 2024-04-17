Witness appeal after man found seriously injured in road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In the early hours of Friday, a man was found with serious injuries on the junction of Sion Hill with Upton Road.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

It is unclear at this time how he suffered his injuries and enquiries are on-going to establish circumstances.

He was found at around 12.50am.

Police are urging anyone who saw anything or may have information that could help with enquiries to get in contact with PC Jess Demaine by emailing jess.demaine@westmercia.police.uk or calling 101 and quoting reference 00016_I_12042024.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk