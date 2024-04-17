Man arrested after police respond to reports of trespasser on train tracks

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The British Transport Police were called out to the line just before 3.45pm yesterday.

They were responding to reports of a trespasser on the tracks.

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the incident.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to the line near Kidderminster railway station at around 3.44pm yesterday following reports of a trespasser on the tracks.

"Officers attended and a man in their 40s was arrested in connection.”