Free hour's parking scheme extended by Wyre Forest Council

From Monday, motorists parking at Batemans Yard car park in Kidderminster and Vale Road car park in Stourport will be allowed a free hour on Monday to Friday anytime between 8am and 6pm.

Shoppers in Kidderminster town centre will benefit from an hour's free parking daily from Monday.

The scheme is in addition to the one put in place at Gardners Meadow car park in Bewdley in November last year which was introduced as a consequence of the long-term traffic works due to work on the flood barrier scheme. Motorists continue to benefit from the free hour parking scheme at that locations.

Councillor Marcus Hart, leader of Wyre Forest District Council said: “As part of the budget the council agreed to fund the free parking scheme which is expected to cost us in terms of income over the next three years.

"The move gives people the chance to park for free for an hour on weekdays in a specific car park in each of the towns of Stourport, Bewdley and Kidderminster.

"We hope it will encourage people to visit our towns and have a positive effect on footfall, as economic regeneration is a corporate priority of this council."

Information about the scheme will be displayed on the ticket machine. Motorists can take advantage of the offer once a day.

They must get a ticket from the machine to benefit from the free hour parking as the offer is not available on the MiPermit app.