Commuters face extreme diversion for three months due to roadworks - we have explored an alternative route

The closure of a section of the A448 between Kidderminster and Bromsgrove has signalled the start of nearly three months of traffic chaos, with a narrow stretch of road at Chaddesley Corbett completely closed for the upgrade of pipeline by Severn Trent.

With the road closed between the two towns, there has been an official diversion set up for larger traffic which would see drivers head back along the A448 towards Kidderminster, then up along the A456 towards Hagley.

After reaching Hagley, motorists would then follow the road along the A491 towards the M5 junction 4, before crossing over onto the A38 into Bromsgrove, a diversion which would take around 41 minutes and about 22 miles.

However, there are other routes available for traffic if they are looking to cut a bit of time and distance, but be warned, they are not suitable for larger traffic.

I took a ride out of Kidderminster to see what route was available to avoid taking a 22-mile diversion around Hagley and the outskirts of Stourbridge.