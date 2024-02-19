Two men arrested after break-in at Holland & Barrett store in Kidderminster shopping centre

The incident took place at a Holland & Barrett store at the Weavers Wharf shopping centre on Saturday evening where just after 9pm, two males were spotted nearby.

A 35-year-old man and 33-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of burglary around an hour later following a police search of the area.

The pair are currently aiding officers with their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the break-in has been urged to contact West Mercia Police by calling PC Andrew Forbes on 07773 045170 or emailing andrew.forbes@westmercia.police.uk