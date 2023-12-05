Appeal to find man wanted on recall to prison

West Mercia Police have released an image of Christopher Bateman as part of an appeal to find the 43-year-old from Kidderminster, who the force says is wanted on recall to prison.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Have you seen Christopher Bateman?

"Bateman, 43, from Kidderminster is wanted on recall to prison.

"Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to contact PC Craig Priest on 01562826143 or DL-DPatrolShiftAWF@westmercia.police.uk."