College partnership successful in securing investment

Kidderminster College NCG, alongside Heart of Worcestershire College and Warwickshire College Group, submitted a collaborative bid to the Local Skills Improvement Fund as part of the initiative to address key skills shortage areas across Worcestershire.

The bid was supported by local stakeholders including Herefordshire and Worcestershire Chamber of Commerce, Worcestershire LEP and Worcestershire County Council.

The three college partners have secured just under £2.5 million in funding, which will help support new capital developments including a Leadership and Sustainability Hub at Kidderminster College, a Digital Leadership Hub at Heart of Worcestershire College and an Agri-Tech Sustainability Hub at Pershore College.

As well as the development of sector leading physical infrastructure, the projects will also have a legacy in creating innovative training resources that will support businesses to grow and invest in Worcestershire by meeting their skills needs.

The overall aim of the project is to build on place-based collaborations that will create a future focused skills and training infrastructure and support a more coordinated offer across Worcestershire to achieve objectives outlined in the Local Skills Improvement Plan.

Cat Lewis, Principal of Kidderminster College, said: "This is a very exciting opportunity for the FE Colleges in Worcestershire to work together in order to meet the skills challenges set out in the Local Skills Improvement Plan, as well as providing a legacy of high-quality resources and provision that will drive economic growth in the years ahead.

"The project is due to be delivered by March 2025 and we look forward to sending out further updates as the project develops."