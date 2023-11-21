Police appeal for witnesses after male 'pulled to ground' in Kidderminster robbery

West Mercia Police said the incident took place on Broad Street in Horsefair, Kidderminster, at around 8.50pm on November 11.

Police say the victim was walking home when four teenagers, one girl and three boys, approached him and pulled him to the floor.

Two of the teenagers reportedly began hitting and kicking the male.

When the victim attempted to reach his phone to call for help, the teenagers tried to take it from him.

Police have said the male was left with blurred vision in one eye and cuts to his legs.

One of the male teenagers was seen wearing white, Nike Air Force trainers with a blue tick down the side, at the time of the incident.

The youngsters were all seen dressed in dark clothing and had hoods over their heads.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact PC Smith of West Mercia Police by emailing jade.smith@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07773045801.

To speak anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.