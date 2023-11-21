Appeal launched after extremely unwell cat found abandoned by rubbish bins in Kidderminster

The discovery was made by a refuse collector on November 8.

The black cat, who was flea ridden, anaemic and dehydrated, was found in a ‘Peppa Pig’ box next to bins at Paradise Way.

The worker rushed the cat – now named Asher – to be examined by a vet on behalf of the RSPCA's Stourbridge and district branch.

He was placed with one of the branch’s dedicated foster carers and is doing well in their care, the charity said.

RSPCA inspector Claire Davey, who is investigating the incident, has now launched an appeal for information.

The cat was found in a box by rubbish bins in Kidderminister

“If anyone can help with our enquiries we’d really like to hear from you as at the moment we still don’t know where he came from and what happened to him,” she said.

“Being abandoned amongst the rubbish is just so heartbreaking.

“Luckily he came into the care of the RSPCA Stourbridge and district branch and he is doing really well with one of their foster carers.”

Branch chair Liz Cormell said: “We are very pleased to see that Asher is recovering well in foster care but we also know he has a long way to go.

“Within a week he went from 2.5kg to 3.2kg and is gaining strength to stand for longer, move more and to groom himself independently.”

Liz added that they wished to thank the bin operatives of Wyre Forest District Council waste disposal, who found Asher, who is thought to be at least 15-years-old.

“We’d very much like to thank them for calling us and to thank them for racing him to our vets for urgent care,” she said.

“Luckily he was found as he was literally at death’s door when he was found, and the vets initially thought he would not survive. Luckily he pulled through and following treatment and some TLC he is on the mend.”

The branch has launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for Asher’s vet bills.

Donations can be made to the branch via PayPal to rspca.stourbridge@gmail.com or via CAF Bank RSPCA Stourbridge & District Branch a/c 00034776 sort code 40-52-40.

The branch is also holding a fundraising craft fair at the Bonded Warehouse in Stourbridge on December 9, from 10am till 4pm, to help more animals like Asher.

Anyone with information regarding what happened to Asher can call 0300 123 8018, quoting 01185282.