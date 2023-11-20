Concert hits the high notes by raising £1,200 for cancer charity

The choir, which lost a dedicated member to prostate cancer, performed at the town’s Trinity Methodist Church, last month for the Kidderminster and Worcestershire Prostate Cancer Support Group.

John Parkinson, choir member and communications manager, said: “It was a great night and we were also thrilled to welcome special guests, the Loughborough Male Voice Choir, who were superb.

“We are so grateful to all those who supported the concert, which, judging from the feedback, was enjoyed by all. It was a fitting tribute to our dear choir member Colin Tomkinson who died from the disease.”

Find out more about the choir at kidderminstermalechoir.co.uk.