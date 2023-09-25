Sadness at loss of store, jobs and another high street place to shop

The Wilko store in Kidderminster will be closing down on Tuesday, September 26

The Wilko store on Market Street in the town centre officially closes its doors on Tuesday, joining 36 other stores across the country in shutting up shop following the high street chain going into administration.

Inside, the shop was a shell of its former self, with multiple numbers of empty shelves and signs hanging up to tell customers of the impending closure and the administration sale taking place and many items being sold at heavily reduced prices.

Members of staff could be seen talking with customers, with some offering handshakes or a pat on the shoulder as they faced an uncertain future.

For those shopping in the store on the day before it closed for good, the loss of the store was a sad time due to the loss of another chain in the town centre, the loss of jobs for staff and losing another reason to go into the town centre.

Vivienne Spilsbury said she had been through what the staff were going through and felt for them

Vivienne Spilsbury said it was a sad day for the town, with the 66-year-old saying it reminded her of her own experiences of working somewhere that went into administration.

She said: "I was very sad when I heard about the closing of the store and the end of Wilko as it's happened to me before, so I know how they're feeling and it's not very nice when you're in that situation.

"I worked for a family-run business in Gerrard's Cross and we all made redundant, then taken on by Sainsbury's after they took it over, but I don't think the staff here have that option as I don't know if it's been taken over by anyone.

"I would always come here to shop after going to Iceland across the road as they would do things I need and a lot cheaper, so it's very sad to see it so empty and see the girls in there, who I've got to know over time, so I think a lot of people in Kidderminster are going to miss it a lot."

Kevin Mullane said he was surprised to hear about the loss of the store

Kevin Mullane had bought some items from the shop and the 37-year-old said he had been very surprised to see the end of something he said was an integral part of the town.

He said: "It's always been a well-used shop and was a general shop, just like Woolworths, and if you wanted something, you'd generally go to Wilkinson's, so I was quite surprised to find out it was closing.

"It's been here a long time as it was the old Sainsbury's building and then changed to Wilkinson's, so it had always been a local shop and a place for people to go to, but it's just become another business gone from the town centre, along with a lot of other businesses.

"I've been able to go in and get my little bits from the shop, but it's just sad to see it go."

Abigail Wainwright said it was sad to lose another chain from the town centre

Abigail Wainwright had also been in doing some shopping and the 36-year-old said she had been heartbroken to find out about the closure of the store.

She said: "I've got a few friends who work in that store and they were so hopeful that it could get taken back over and they could keep their jobs, so they've had some serious ups and downs and I can't imagine hope they're feeling.

"We've got so many empty shops that have been here in the town centre and it's sad to see another one added to the list and nothing will be used from it as this is such a big building and I don't think they're going to be able to fill it."

Marion McLaughlin said she was saddened by the loss of jobs and another shop from Kidderminster

Marion McLaughlin was out shopping with her husband William and the 69-year-old said she had also been saddened to learn about the closure for the loss of the shop and of jobs.

She said: "I was just so sad when I heard about the closure as it's people losing their jobs and the shop going and it's one more shop disappearing from the high street.

"It's been sad to go around it and while I was able to get a few cards at a bargain rate, I'd much rather still have the shop still open.