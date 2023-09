Survival fund inches up as SVR looks to other ways to boost its coffers

Premium By Richard Williams Kidderminster Published: Just now

The Severn Valley Railway (SVR) are looking at other methods of generating cash to add to its survival fund, as the total inches up.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

'Black Five' 45110 was sold by SVR in August for 'six figures' The cash-strapped heritage line launched the survival fund in April, as it needs to generate £1.5 million to get it through its 'seasonal lean periods'.