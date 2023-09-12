Kidderminster man charged with illegal transmission of HIV

A 29-year-old man from Kidderminster has been charged with criminal transmission of HIV.

Police,
He appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Tuesday, July 11. He had previously pleaded not guilty at Worcester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, June 6.

The charge follows an investigation by West Mercia Police and relates to one victim.

He will next appear at Worcester Crown Court on November 24.

Anyone that would like to contact the investigation team regarding the case can do so on 101.

