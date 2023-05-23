Car crash closes busy road between Kidderminster and Stourport

The incident on the A451 Minster Road has seen the road closed by police. Photo: North Worcestershire Police

The A451 Minster Road, which runs between Kidderminster and Stourport, was closed off near the Wyre Forest Crematorium and Cemetery at around 8.30am.

West Mercia Police, working alongside North Worcestershire Police, and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene and the road was closed on the southbound carriageway while crews worked at the scene.

A spokesman for North Worcestershire Police said: "Minster Road is closed from Kidderminster towards Stourport whilst we deal with a collision.

"Please find an alternative route."