Car crash closes busy road between Kidderminster and Stourport

By James VukmirovicKidderminsterPublished:

A busy section of road has been closed off after a car crash.

The incident on the A451 Minster Road has seen the road closed by police. Photo: North Worcestershire Police
The incident on the A451 Minster Road has seen the road closed by police. Photo: North Worcestershire Police

The A451 Minster Road, which runs between Kidderminster and Stourport, was closed off near the Wyre Forest Crematorium and Cemetery at around 8.30am.

West Mercia Police, working alongside North Worcestershire Police, and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene and the road was closed on the southbound carriageway while crews worked at the scene.

A spokesman for North Worcestershire Police said: "Minster Road is closed from Kidderminster towards Stourport whilst we deal with a collision.

"Please find an alternative route."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.

Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Stourport
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News