'Severe' blaze sees elderly casualty and neighbouring homes evacuated

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service described the blaze as "severe"

Three crews from the Hereford and Worcester Fire Service, plus a crew from Kinver Fire Station attended a severe house fire in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters attended the incident where a fire broke out on the first storey of a two-storey terraced house, where a woman in her 70s was rescued from the building.

A spokesperson from Hereford and Worcester Fire Service said: "Three Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service crews from Wyre Forest Station plus a Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service crew from Kinver Fire Station were called at 00:15am on May 19 to a house fire with persons reported in Pell Street, Kidderminster.

"A severed fire on the first floor of a two-storey mid-terraced house was extinguished by eight firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using two hose reel jets and one main let."

A woman in her 70s was helped from the scene, where she was quickly treated by ambulance staff from Hereford and Worcester Ambulance Service.

The spokesperson continued: "A female casualty in her 70s was led to safety by fire service personnel and handed over to the care of the ambulance service.

"Firefighters checked for fire spread to the roof area and to neighbouring properties which had been evacuated. Police also attended the incident.

"A thorough reinspection was carried out at 7.30am using a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots before the incident was marked as closed at 7.41am.