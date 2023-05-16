Teddy bears and floral tributes adorn site of car crash that killed three people

Among the tributes left at the scene was a Winnie the Pooh doll

The fence in front of houses on the A456 Long Bank Road near the Duke William Pub on Callow Hill was adorned with a line of tributes to the three people who died in the collision at around 10.15pm on Wednesday.

The A456 was closed at Callow Hill for around two days following the accident

Three people who had been travelling in a Ford Focus, a 32-year-old woman, a 28-year-old woman, and a four-year-old boy, were pronounced dead at the scene after it collided with an Audi A7.

Three people in the Audi also suffered minor injuries, and were taken to the Worcester Royal Hospital.

Five days after the crash, the A456 was back to normal, with traffic flowing in both directions.

There was a real mixture of tributes left, with teddy bears and crisps among those left

Dozens of bunches of flowers were left along the fence with messages paying tribute to those who died in the incident which, while the deceased have not yet been formally identified, saw one tribute left to Cody.

One tribute read: "There are no words to describe how sad this is. May you rest in peace Cody, hope you get the best bed in heaven.

"You will be missed."

Other tributes left at the scene include stuffed toys, with a Winnie the Pooh doll, several rabbits and teddy bears visible, plus cans of Coca Cola and packets of cheese and onion crisps.

Following the crash, police arrested three men aged 31, 25, and 18, as well as a 17-year-old boy. They have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

The tributes stretched along a fence next to the A456

Police have recovered two other vehicles which they believe to have been involved, including a silver Volkswagen Golf and a black Vauxhall Vectra.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the investigation team at West Mercia Police on 101 using extension 773 2145, or by email at dldcid@westmercia.police.uk.

To share information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-org.uk.