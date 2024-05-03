Woman dies after falling from viaduct near Kidderminster station

Emergency services rushed to the scene near Kidderminster Railway Station yesterday afternoon to reports of a woman having fallen off of a viaduct.

Police, an ambulance, two paramedic officers, and the Midlands Air Ambulance were called just before 4pm on Thursday to the incident on Mill Lane, Hoobrook, Kidderminster, but despite their efforts, the woman could not be saved.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police attended.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "We were called to an incident near Kidderminster Railway Station at 3.52pm and sent an ambulance, two a paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found a woman and sadly it quickly became clear she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene."

*Whatever you're going through, Samaritans are there – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, e-mail them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

*Samaritans also say sometimes writing down your thoughts and feelings can help you understand them better.