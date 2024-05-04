Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Work is being carried out on Worcester Street in the town centre as part of plans by Wyre Forest District Council to create a "high quality" park, featuring a children's play area and winding walkway.

The former Woolworths store, which closed around 15 years ago, is among the shops which have been torn down, as the first phase of the project reaches completion.

The Megavalue, Poundland and Sigma Aquatics buildings have also been bulldozed.

New pictures show a mound of rubble where the shops once stood, with works to transform the space well underway.

The plans were put forward by North Worcestershire Economic Development (NWedR) on behalf of Wyre Forest District Council in August 2023 and later approved.

A spokeswoman for NWedR said: "The first part of the project, which involved the demolition of the existing buildings is now complete.

"The council is currently reviewing tender returns following a procurement exercise to select a contractor to deliver the final stage of the project which will involve the construction of the new public realm. Work is programmed to start in the coming weeks."

Wyre Forest District Council earlier said the project aims to improve the "appearance" of Worcester Street and its connectivity to other nearby developments.

The project has been made possible through the Government's Future High Streets Fund.