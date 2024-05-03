Conservative John Campion re-elected as West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner
John Campion has been re-elected as Police and Crime Commissioner for the West Mercia area.
The Conservative candidate, who has occupied the position since 2016, has been returned to the role after votes were cast across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire yesterday, and counted today.
He won 73,395 votes. The closest challenger, Labour's Richard Overton, won 63,082.
The role of the police and crime commissioner was introduced back in 2012 and has been intended as a voice of the people to hold the police to account.
The commissioners are responsible for the totality of policing – and levy part of a council tax bill to pay for policing.
The West Mercia police area covers the nine voting areas of Bromsgrove, Herefordshire, Malvern Hills, Redditch, Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Worcester, Wychavon and Wyre Forest.
A total of 216,239 valid votes were cast across the voting area, and voter turnout was 21.72 per cent.
Campion, John-Paul (The Conservative Party Candidate) - 73,395 votes: ELECTED
Curteis, Henry Malcolm Thomas (commonly known as Henry) (English Democrats - "More Police - catching criminals!") - 21,645 votes
Dean, Julian David Geoffrey (The Green Party Candidate) - 22,021 votes
Murray, Sarah Philippa Jane (Liberal Democrat) - 33,782 votes
Overton, Richard Andrew (Labour and Cooperative Party Candidate) - 63,082 votes