Drummer wins seven-figure payout after horror smash left him fighting for his life

The crash scene

Gio Desogus, of Kidderminster, was travelling back from working as a self-employed mechanical engineer in Essex in November 2017 when the crash happened.

Law firm Higgs LLP said he was struck head-on by the HGV after the driver veered onto the wrong side of the A13 in London.

Aged 26 at the time, Gio was in a coma for 10 days, had to have 14 operations and spent time in three different hospitals.

As well as suffering severe traumatic brain injuries and a collapsed lung in the accident, he was also left with fractures in his left arm, both legs and right metatarsal; and multiple left rib fractures and nerve damage to the wrist.

Gio Desogus with Steven Santy

“Life was good before the accident," Gio said.

"I was busy with work and had a good social life, playing football and being a drummer in two bands.

“It all changed with that accident. On the day, I was told by my manager I could leave work early and I was heading back home for the weekend when the incident happened.

“At the time, my family were given very grim news and I wasn’t expected to pull through.

“A few months after the accident, I was contemplating what my future may be and there was a huge amount of uncertainty, worry and fear.

“I’ve had incredible support from family and friends and the work Higgs LLP have done for me has been fantastic.

“Higgs have been there for me every step of the way since the accident and helped in virtually every aspect of my recovery and rehabilitation.

“I will always be grateful for the support they have provided.

“From the position I was in, I’ve made a good recovery and, while I will never get close to my full mobility back, I’m able to live a relatively independent life."

As well as working on the final settlement from the driver's employer, Higgs assisted Gio with securing housing provision and immediate financial support, as well as appointing a rehabilitation case manager in the aftermath of the accident.

Steven Santy, a partner at Higgs LLP, said: “This was a very complex and challenging case to work on, not least because of the magnitude of Gio’s injuries and his rehabilitation requirements.

“We have helped Gio through every stage of both his physical and lifestyle recovery, whether that be securing interim payments for bills in the wake of the accident, securing housing or appointing and working alongside the rehabilitation case manager to help Gio back to living as normal a life as possible.