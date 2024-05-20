Four plead guilty after fight outside Brierley Hill pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

They appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court today in relation to the incident between two groups of men outside The Garrison Micro Pub at the Waterfront, near Merry Hill on July 13, 2023.

Kieran Grainger, aged 34, of Hungary Hill, Stourbridge, Connor Passey, aged 32 and Fabian Passey, aged 22, both of Sheepwash Lane, Wolverley and Wayne Marsh, aged 27, of High Street Quarry Bank all pleaded guilty to using threatening, unlawful or violent behaviour causing danger to another.

They will next appear at crown court for sentence on July 13.