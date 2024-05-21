Express & Star
Carlos Corberan apologises to West Brom fans for key reason

Head coach Carlos Corberan admitted Albion fans deserved better as he apologised for the manner of the semi-final defeat.

By Lewis Cox
Published
Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion are working on a summer rebuild following Friday’s 3-1 defeat at Southampton, one step from Wembley.

Ten senior players see their deals at The Hawthorns expire this summer and the club are set to confirm those calls in the coming days. Corberan and his players applauded the away fans at St Mary’s despite a chaotic pitch invasion around them.

