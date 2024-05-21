Administrators called in to struggling Black Country castings company

Raj Mittal and Benjamin Jones of FRP Advisory Trading have been appointed as administrators of Chamberlin & Hill Castings at Chuckery Road, Walsall, and Russell Ductile Castings in Scunthorpe.

The listed company had previously requested that trading in its ordinary shares on AIM, the Stock Exchange’s market for small and medium size growth companies, be suspended after being issued with a winding up petition by its main power supplier.

Chamberlin subsequently began an insolvency process after failing to secure a funding lifeline.