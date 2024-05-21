Black Country funnyman Frank Skinner announces Wolverhampton finale of national tour

The Oldbury comedian has confirmed today he will be performing at the Halls at the Civic on Sunday, December 1.

The bestselling author, whose long-running Absolute Radio Saturday morning show ended earlier this month, is playing more than 50 gigs across the country performing his 30 Years of Dirt show.

However, after finishing the tour at the Wolverhampton gig he will be able to get the 126 bus back to where he grew up in Oldbury.

A spokesman for the Halls said: "Following a sell-out UK and Ireland Spring tour, and after announcing a third run in London’s West End at The Gielgud Theatre, comic legend Frank Skinner has added extra tour dates in Autumn 2024 for his critically acclaimed new stand-up show, 30 Years of Dirt.

"See Frank Skinner live on his 30 Years of Dirt Tour at The Halls on December 1."

Tickets go on sale for the gig at 10am this Thursday at thehallswolverhampton.co.uk.