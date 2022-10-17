Notification Settings

Four men arrested after more than 300 cannabis plants discovered

By Nathan RoweKidderminsterPublished:

Four men have been arrested for drug offences after police unearthed more than 300 cannabis plants.

More than 300 cannabis plants and growing equipment were recovered
It came as part of a week-long crackdown on county lines drug supply, which led to 30 arrests by West Mercia Police.

Police attended a property on Welbeck Drive, Kidderminster, at around 1pm on Sunday following reports of suspicious activity.

When officers arrived at the property, four men attempted to flee the scene.

Officers later arrested four people on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remain in custody.

More than 300 cannabis plants and growing equipment was recovered from the premises.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Around 1pm on Sunday 16 October we attended a property in Welbeck Drive after a report of suspicious activity.

"The arrests follow a week of action to tackle county lines drug supply during which over 30 people were arrested and key supply lines severed.

"Officers would like to thank the public for their report and urge anyone with any information about potential drug crime to please get in touch."

