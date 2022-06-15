Notification Settings

Youngsters in Kidderminster make special gifts for Father's Day

By Sue SmithKidderminsterPublished: Comments

Children at Little Trinity Nursery in Kidderminster have been busy making personalised gifts for the special men in their lives to celebrate this year’s Father’s Day on Sunday.

Children at Little Trinity Nursery ready to celebrate Father’s Day
They have been busy making plaques, photograph frames, cards and hand-decorated ties.

Even the youngest at two years old and upwards joined in the fun.

Every child at the nursery was encouraged to create their very own Father’s Day works of art.

Gaynor Carter, nursery manager, said: “The children loved making their special presents, even making mini games of noughts and crosses.

"Father’s Day is a wonderful opportunity for them to just enjoy being creative and having fun.

"They used a selection of materials to create an assortment of individual gifts so that they are ready to celebrate with their special dads, grandfathers and men in their lives on Sunday.

“Encouraging the children to plan and initiate their own activities helps to support and promote their natural development through play.

"We send all our dads our very best wishes for this special day.”

