World leading cancer expert to give talk at charity luncheon

Dr Kevin Litchfield

The district’s Cancer Research UK committee is holding the event for the first time since the Covid pandemic at the Hallmark Hotel, Stourport Manor, on Tuesday, May 17.

Guest speaker Dr Kevin Litchfield, from University College London’s Cancer Institute, where he leads his own laboratory specialising in cancer immunogenomics.

Kevin has lived in Kidderminster and originally trained in maths and bioinformatics before working in the pharmaceutical industry at Novartis Oncology for eight years.

He then completed his PhD in London, specialising in cancer genetics and undertook postdoctoral research at the Francis Crick Institute for four years in cancer immunogenomics.

Wyre Forest Cancer Research UK Committee chairman Peter Tomlinson said: "Kevin promises to be a fascinating speaker and we would like to welcome friends old and new to the luncheon. This was always one of our most popular annual events with the last one in 2019 raising a record-breaking £2,400.

"We very much hope to be able to return to pre-Covid levels of fundraising, enabling further vital work in the quest to find more treatments and cures for cancer."