Kidderminster watering hole named pub of the year

By Sue SmithKidderminsterPublished:

Real ale drinkers have voted the Bear and Wolf in Kidderminster for the Gold Award of Pub of the Year.

Alanah Jones at the Bear and Wolf, Kidderminster celebrating their Gold win with local CAMRA members. Photo: Colin Hill
The hostelry has also reinforced its recent accolade as being voted Pub of the Season for Winter by members of Wyre Forest Campaign for Real Ale.

The annual awards also saw The Weavers Real Ale House in the town taking a silver award and Enthusiasts also voted The Anchor Inn at Caunsall for a bronze award.

Rob Budworth, branch chairman, said: “In recognition of the many great public houses across the branch area, the Pub of the Year Award is styled after the Olympics with Gold, Silver and Bronze presentations.

"For this year the Gold Award has gone to the Bear and Wolf in Worcester Street, Kidderminster.

"The award reinforces its recent accolade as Pub of the Season for Winter.

"Silver was won by The Weavers Real Ale House, Kidderminster and Bronze award has gone to The Anchor Inn at Caunsall.

"Congratulations must go to all three and licencees and staff for their dedication to providing great beer and great service to their customers and communities”

