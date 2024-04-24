Appeal for help after two men taken cash till from shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police have launched the appeal following the robbery at the H & C store on Severn Grove in Kidderminster on Thursday, April 18.

The incident saw two suspects, who are thought to be men, enter the shop carrying a Matalan bag for life and demand money from the till then, after the staff member refused, removed the whole till and left towards Jubilee Drive.

The suspects are described as wearing grey tracksuits, one with a black jacket and one with a grey and black jacket, and both had their faces covered.

West Mercia Police have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch by emailing the officer in charge or by calling 07988949390.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Officers are appealing for anybody who has information following the robbery of a shop in Kidderminster on Thursday, April 18.

"The incident happened around 9.25am at the H & C store on Severn Grove in the town when two suspects, thought to be men, entered the store holding a Matalan bag for life.

"They demanded money from the till and when a member of staff refused, they removed the whole till from the shop and left towards Jubilee Drive.

"Both suspects are described as wearing grey tracksuits, one with a black jacket and one with a grey and black jacket. Both had their faces covered.

"If you witnessed the incident or have any information to help officers with enquiries, please contact Police Constable Carew by email samantha.carew@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07988949390.

"Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org"