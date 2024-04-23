New initiative aims to help women feel safer in community

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The ‘Walk and Talk’ initiative is being launched across North Worcestershire as West Mercia Police reinforces its commitment to tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG).

The initiative was first launched in Telford last year and is now being introduced in Kidderminster, Stourport, Bromsgrove, Redditch and surrounding areas.

Walk and Talk allows female members of the public to reach out to a female police officer who will organise a walk with them in their neighbourhood.

The walk gives the opportunity to point out areas they may feel unsafe and talk about these with police.

The walks can be flexible and will last around thirty minutes, taking place at times when women feel most vulnerable while out, which could be early in the morning or late in the evening, when it is darker, less traffic on the roads and fewer people on the streets.

Girls who are under the age of eighteen are also invited onto the scheme if they are accompanied by a parent, a sister over the age of eighteen, or another guardian.

Walk and Talk aims to invite women and girls into a safe environment where they can openly discuss their experiences and concerns.

Inspector Richard Field said: “It is important that we understand local concerns and give women and girls a safe space where they can feel heard.

"We want our communities to regularly see and get to know their local officers to help build trust and confidence.

“From the information they provide we can liaise with key partners to assess these concerns and where possible, fix them.

"We want the public to know we are here to protect and keep them safe.”

The initiative successfully trialled in Telford and the walks allowed for an opportunity to discuss local anti-social behaviour (ASB) hotspots, domestic abuse safety planning and the fear of crime in a particular area.

The launch of Walk and Talk in North Worcestershire forms part of National Stalking Awareness Week which runs until April 28.

Stalking and harassment are serious crimes which can have a devastating effect on the lives of victims and their friends and family.

West Mercia Police is committed to doing everything possible to bring offenders to justice and protect victims.

VAWG officer for North Worcestershire DC Natalie Welch, who will be one of the officers taking part in Walk and Talk, said: “We are passionate about building trust in our communities and creating safe environments for women and girls.

“The initiative is very exciting, and I am looking forward to meeting the women from my community and being able to play a part in making them feel safer where they live.”

To find out more about the Walk and Talk initiative, email walkandtalk@westmercia.police.uk for more information.