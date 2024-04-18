Specsavers teams help local communities

The teams from Vision Labs, Lens Online and International Glazing Services will be joining forces to meet their new target of donating 2,400 hours over the next 12 months.

In 2023/2024 staff at the three businesses volunteered for a total 2,160 hours helping a wide variety of local organisations. This included charities Night Stop and HELP who focus on homelessness support, food banks and local schools Offmore Primary and St Anne’s Church of England Primary.

"It was great to see teams across all three sites get stuck in last year and it was an amazing achievement to hit the target we set," said Rachel Baldwin, warehouse manager at Lens Online.

"Throughout the experience we found that by volunteering our time, rather than supporting organisations through more conventional methods of donating such as fundraising, we were able to provide hands on support. Everyone is really looking forward to taking on the challenge again and working towards meeting our new target to help those that need it in our community."

Some of the activity for this year will include supporting Kidderminster Harriers with a clothes donation for the homeless community, supporting Birchen Coppice Primary as it looks to build a new library for students and assisting HELP with initiatives to provide support to people in need.

"We want to help as many different charities and organisations as possible as part of our new pledge, both those that are new and those that we’ve worked with before, and we can’t wait to revisit the team at HELP," said Rachel.

"This year, everyone is feeling extremely determined to meet, if not beat, our new target of volunteering 2,400 hours."

Vision Labs, Lens Online and IGSprovide lens surfacing as well as stocking and distributing lenses and contact lenses to Specsavers UK optical stores.