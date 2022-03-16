Parishes of Ripple and Hanley Castle subject of Kidderminster history talk

Ripple parish near Malvern

Mrs Rand will be discussing the Early History of the Parishes of Ripple and Hanley Castle at 2.15pm at George's Annexe, adjacent to St George's Church, Radford Avenue.

Veronica Bradley, from the society, said: "This talk aims to demonstrate how different the historical path can be for two parishes separated only by the river Severn. Ripple is a path of continuity, Hanley Castle of constant change. In Hanley it influenced the administration of Malvern Chase, the Lords of the manor and the patronage of the church.

"The account will cover the periods up to the Middle Ages."

She added: "Robina Rand was brought up in Hanley Castle, near Malvern, and went to school in Worcester. After a career as a psychiatric social worker she took a break to read Archaeology at Reading University, followed by a Masters in Mediaeval Studies.

"Since 2015 Robina has been carrying out research into the history of both Ripple and Hanley Castle."