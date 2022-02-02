Memories for Graham as he wishes Harriers well for cup tie

The 72-year-old said he enjoyed his time at the club and is still surrounded by his memories from his years as manager

Graham Allner was manager of Kidderminster Harriers when the team reached the fifth round of the FA Cup in 1994, having won five matches to reach that stage, and said the clubs upset by the Harriers in rounds three and four were part of the team they face on Saturday, February 5.

Graham Allner lifting the FA trophy in 1987 at the Hawthorns

He said: “In the fourth round, we beat Preston North End, who were captained by David Moyes, the current West Ham manager, while in the third round, we beat Birmingham, who were run by David Sullivan, David Gold and Karen Brady, who are all running West Ham now.

“It was a big shock for me when I saw the club draw West Ham in round four and just brought all those links back to me ahead of the game.

“The amazing thing has been the draw coming out as it has, 28 years apart.”

Graham Allner said the 1994 cup run was one of the things which helped the club to eventually become a league team

The memories of that cup run are still strong for Graham Allner, who managed Kidderminster Harriers from 1983 to 1998, winning the FA Trophy in 1987 and the Football League Conference in 1994, and said the cup run then helped to develop the club through the finance it produced.

He said: “We built a really good side in those days and the chairman at the time, Lionel Newton, was the driving force behind the redevelopment of the ground, but the cup run definitely helped because of the finance it delivered.

“The other thing that happened from that run was the visibility it brought us as I was doing radio interviews for radio stations in Australia and other things I never dreamed I ever would do.

“We put on a great display against a Premier League team and although we didn’t get the result, we showed at the time we could be a good Football League side.”

Graham Allner was manager of Kidderminster for 15 years

Nowadays, the 72-year-old Graham lives in Astley Burf, near Stourport-on-Severn, and still follows the fortunes of the club, with a room at his home full of memorabilia from his years managing the Harriers.

He said that while he isn’t close with the club anymore, he will still tune in to watch the game and spoke about what it meant for the club and the town as a whole.

He said: “It’s massive for the town and the surrounding area as it brings eyes on the town and reminds people of what it did 28 years ago, which can only do the club and the town good.

“West Ham will be coming thinking they can win the FA Cup, but this is a knockout competition and any team can have an off-day.