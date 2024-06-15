Two people left with life-threatening injuries after car and lorry crash closes M5 overnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services rushed to the M5 at Junction 7 for Worcester, at around 5.50pm on Friday evening to reports of a multi-vehicle collision involving a car and a lorry.

On arrival, ambulance crews discovered two patients, both of whom were transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.

West Mercia Police said: "We were called to a two-vehicle collision involving a lorry and a car between the slip roads on junction 7 northbound on the M5 at around 5.50pm yesterday evening (14 June).

"Two people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries."

The incident led to a heavy delays to regular traffic flow, with the road remaining closed for several hours.

On X, Highways group, National Highways West Midlands, said: "Following a serious multiple vehicle collision, the M5 is now closed in both directions within J7 for (Worcester). Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at this stage.

"OPUWorcs are leading the response with investigation work ongoing."

Traffic was released on the road around 4.06am.

National Roads West Midlands added: "The M5 is now open northbound at J7 Worcester.

"There are no delays. Thank you for your patience."