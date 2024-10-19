Remembering Zennor: Local dance and music theatre academy’s founder passes away

Born in Cornwall in 1977 and named after the enchanting Mermaid of Zennor, a place her parents adored. She attended St John's Primary School in Cambourne before moving to Birmingham, completing her education at Park Hall. Zennor danced from an early age, training at Penelope's Dance School.

After school, she spent several years performing in the Algarve, Portugal, before returning to the UK and settling in Bewdley. There, she pursued further studies in Music Management and Performing Arts at Kidderminster College. She then worked as an entertainer, performing arts teacher, nanny, and teaching assistant for children with special needs.

In 2011, Zennor founded Zennor’s Dance and Musical Theatre Academy, driven by her vision to unite people through the performing arts. At its peak, the Academy welcomed over 150 students, offering a supportive environment for all ages to discover the joy of performing. Zennor's tireless efforts built confidence in her students, empowering them to achieve their best and develop skills for any career path. Dedicated to excellence, the Academy offered I.D.T.A. examinations and was the only provider of adult tap and jazz lessons in Stourport and Far Forest, while also catering to children with special needs and providing private lessons in various styles.

Her impact extended beyond the classroom, raising thousands for charities like Red Nose Day, Brain Tumour Research, and Children in Need. She also gave her dancers the opportunity to break world records and perform on TV. Zennor's commitment to community was clear in the Academy's annual participation in local events, including Cleobury Festival, Wyre Forest Countryside Show, and Stourport and Bewdley Carnivals. She also funded chairs for Stourport Civic Hall, enhancing the venue's facilities

Zennor's Dance and Musical Theatre Academy 2018. Photo supplied

Zennor’s admiration for Marilyn Monroe and passion for rock music, especially artists like Pink and Maroon 5, shaped her vibrant personality. As the front member of the rock band Lyck, she infused every endeavour with dynamic, rock-inspired energy. Renowned for her individuality, tenacity, and talent, Zennor blended these qualities with a warm-hearted, nurturing spirit.

Zennor leaves behind her mother, sister and daughter, who will continue to honour her legacy. Those privileged to know her will celebrate her individuality, her love for her friends and family, her passion for Performing Arts, and her commitment to making a difference.

A memorial tribute event will take place later this year, inviting friends, family, and community to gather and celebrate Zennor’s extraordinary life at Wharton Park Golf and Country Club in Bewdley on Sunday, 10 November 2pm-4.30pm. For more details please contact Zennor’s sister on mrshannahjames@yahoo.co.uk.

