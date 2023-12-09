Officers attend controlled explosion incident near Kidderminster
West Mercia Police is currently dealing with a "controlled explosion" near Kidderminster.
The force has taken to social media to reassure resident and states the incident in Lowe Lane in Wolverley is nothing to be alarmed about.
It posted a short time ago: "We will shortly be carrying out a controlled explosion on Lowe Lane, Kidderminster. Please do not be alarmed."
Meanwhile Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said none of its crews were required at the scene.