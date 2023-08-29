Homeowners asked to check if they are eligible for HUGS

Wyre Forest District Council are encouraging people to take advantage of the HUGS scheme

Wyre Forest District Council has been awarded £1.155 million from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s (DESNZ) for the Home Upgrade Grant Scheme (HUGS).

The scheme is designed to tackle cold and damp homes that are not connected to the mains gas grid for heating.

Homeowners could benefit from a variety of measures such as insulation and upgraded heating aimed to help lower energy bills.

There are a whole range of measures that could be used to tackle energy inefficiency and higher energy bills.

Energy efficiency improvements may include external wall insulation, cavity wall insulation, loft insulation or low carbon heating measures such as air source heat pumps and high retention storage heaters.

Councillor Dan Morehead, Cabinet Member for Economic Regeneration, Planning and the Green Agenda said: "We are thrilled to have been successful in this bid, it is a significant award and such a positive opportunity for many households.

"We want as many eligible homes as possible to benefit from these improvements and enjoy warm, affordable living conditions.

"And as a council, we want to play our part in delivering our net zero goals to tackle climate change."

Households will need to meet the eligibility criteria to receive a HUG.

Homes must not be heated by mains gas and should have a current Home Energy Performance certificate (EPC) rating of D-G.

Free EPCs are available for some households interested in the scheme.

Applicants should live in the home and have a gross annual household income of less than £31,000 or live in an eligible postcode area.

Eligible postcodes and the full criteria can be found on the council’s website at wyreforestdc.gov.uk/hugs2/

A full technical survey will be carried out to check what measures need to be put in place and in which order the works need to be completed.