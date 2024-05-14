Police response to serious organised crime branded 'inadequate' by policing watchdog

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) inspected the West Midlands The Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), which consists of four forces: West Midlands Police, West Mercia Police, Staffordshire and Warwickshire Police.

It made graded judgements on how the unit and the four constituent police forces tackle serious and organised crime and found West Mercia Police was 'Inadequate' at tackling serious and organised crime.

It said the force needs to improve how it works with its SOC partners and uses information and resources to tackle serious and organised crime effectively.

The grading follows a "cause of concern" issued on West Mercia's approach to SOC in 2017.

Inspectors now say they are “concerned” to find the force is "not effectively tackling” SOC.

During the latest inspection, West Mercia Police was found to have limited available data relating to the level and nature of such crime and was routinely failing to use intelligence effectively, due staffing issues. It also found the force was to focussed on catching offenders and did not do enough work on preventing serious crime.

The report authors said: "We found that the force wasn’t always using partnership data to help it understand the nature of SOC within communities. At the time of our inspection, the force told us that each of the five community safety partnerships had up-to-date information-sharing agreements. But some interviewees told us that the agreements weren’t fit for purpose.

"This has led to different arrangements across the force and doesn’t encourage effective information sharing. Senior leaders within the force told us that accessing data held by other organisations, such as the NHS and local authorities, is challenging."

The HMICFRS has told the force to complete a raft of improvements by January 2025.

The West Midlands region's response to SOC as a whole was rated 'adequate' by the HMICFRS but it did criticise other forces in the region.

Inspectors said while West Midlands Police was rated as adequate, the other two forces in the West Midlands ROCU – Staffordshire and Warwickshire – were both rated a 'requires improvement'.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, Andy Cooke said: “The Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) for the West Midlands has effective processes in place to collect and assess intelligence, supporting its ability to set priorities and tackle serious and organised crime. We found that the ROCU has a range of specialist operational capabilities, which it ensures its personnel and forces are aware of. It also prioritises tackling vulnerability, identifying opportunities to safeguard vulnerable people.

“However, the ROCU and its regional forces need to improve how they work together to tackle serious and organised crime. It’s also important that regional change is managed effectively by the newly appointed leaders in this area, to reduce any impact on services.

“We will be working closely with the ROCU and monitoring its progress against our new recommendations.”