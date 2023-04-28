Three Coronation Champions invited to represent Wyre Forest at official festivities

The Velda McMillan team

The champions have been recognised by The King and The Queen through the Royal Voluntary Service after decades of helping others.

Sophie MacLeod-Whitehouse, Elaine Kirby and Velda MacMillan will be able to attend the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert or a Coronation Garden Party. They will also receive a specially designed, official Coronation Champions pin and a certificate signed by Their Majestie.

Sophie MacLeod-Whitehouse, from Kidderminster, was nominated for her work with Severn Area Rescue Association.

Sophie said: “It has been a complete whirlwind since I found out, I have had so many lovely messages from people in my local community, it’s been really humbling. I really enjoy the work I do and to receive such an honour in recognition of it is amazing. It doesn't just recognise me as an individual but all my colleagues in SARA and other Search and Rescue volunteers.”

Sophie has been a member of Severn Area Rescue Association since 2014. She is an operational member and continues to support in various roles within the team including, Team Medic, Land search Technician and Swift-water Rescue technician and Welfare officer.

Elaine Kirby from Stourport-on-Severn was nominated for her work with Wheely Different Theatre Company, The Keep Fit Association, Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis, Wheely Social and ParaDance UK.

Wheely Different is a group for adults with learning and physical disabilities.

Elaine creates a space for all, no matter their ability to come together and enjoy music, dance, and drama. When covid hit, Elaine launched a series of online classes to keep members active while also supporting their mental health while they were isolated at home, including Tai Chi, Makaton, dancing,fitness and quizzes.

She said: "I feel so honoured and can only say really everything I do is for and with a great team of people. There are so many volunteers in this country, working to make a difference in their communities. This year marks 50 years of my voluntary work so it is a wonderful way to mark that, I am absolutely over the moon".

Velda McMillan has also been recognised for her work with the Wyre Forest Food Share and Community Café.

Velda instigated and runs the Wyre Forest Food Share and Community Café. She revitalized the underused community hall, and refurbished it, creating a hub for locals and a common sharing place for organisations, charities, churches, and other public services.

As a volunteer, Velda coordinates collections of surplus food; serves English breakfast, roast dinner, tea and cake, supplies emergency-free food packs 24/7, runs free family events; and organises community litter picks.

Velda said: ”Being nominated as a Coronation Champion was a really surreal moment, and something I will never forget. It’s a great moment of recognition of all those who are involved with our project, the work that we all do and the positive impact it has on our local community.”