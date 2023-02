Maths leader Laura Graham with pupils Erika Bazadragyte, William Foster, Luna-Mae Marques and Finley Pugh

Youngsters at St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School, Areley Kings, took part in the annual NSPCC Number Day, making maths exciting whilst raising much-needed funds.

Ian James, headteacher, said: “They enjoyed a fun-packed day of maths challenges and problem-solving. Along with reading, learning to understand and enjoy maths is key to their education.