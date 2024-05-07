Two-car crash shuts stretch of road near West Midlands Safari Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It happened on the A456 at around 3.45pm.

It closed a stretch of the road between Blackstone Nature Reserve and Kidderminster Road, with drivers urged to seek alternative routes.

Police remained at the scene as of around 5pm in order to assist with traffic management and recovery of the cars involved.

No-one is believed to have been injured in the crash.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said crew were stood down by police before arriving at the scene as they were no longer required.